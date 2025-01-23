VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/22/2025

Wednesday January 22, 2025

6:29 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

9:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Road in Washington Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

2:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on industrial drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Tully Township for a report of fraud.

4:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to check the welfare of a dog.

4:56 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a community control violation. Chad Aaron Ratliff, 46, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lewis Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on Dull Robinson Road in Liberty Township, no injuries were reported.

7:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on State Road in Washington Township, no injuries were reported.