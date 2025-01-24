VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/23/2025

Thursday January 23, 2025

3:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of criminal damage.

9:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a report of breaking and entering.

12:38 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Washington Township for a report of a subject not breathing.

1:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

2:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

3:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.