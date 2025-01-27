Long coming to LBC…

According to Pastor Jim Burns, Randy Long from Fort Wayne will be singing and testifying at the Liberty Baptist Church, 501 E. Third Street, Van Wert this Sunday, February 2, during the 10:45 a.m. worship service. Randy’s passion is to reach people through music and testimony and share his broken road. His mission is to use the gift God gave him to help others realize the gift God gave the world. Everyone is welcome. Photo submitted