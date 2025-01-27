Van Wert Police blotter 1/19-1/25/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, January 19 – an accident report was taken in the 100 block of Lincoln St.

Monday, January 20 – officers conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of N. Cherry St.

Tuesday, January 21 – handled an abandoned bicycle in the 700 block of E. Sycamore St.

Tuesday, January 21 – arrested Kaden J. Ballard on outstanding warrants from the Van Wert Police Department, Allen County Sheriff’s Office and Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, January 22 – arrested Michelle M. Evers, 31, of Fort Recovery for OVI following a traffic stop in the 100 block of E. Ervin Rd.

Wednesday, January 22 – a fraud report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, January 23 – took a report for telecommunications harassment in the 500 block of E. Main St. The incident occurred in the 300 block of S. Race St.

Thursday, January 23 – officers were assigned to the 400 block of S. Vine St. in reference to an incident of aggravated menacing. After an investigation, no charges were filed.

Thursday, January 23 – arrested April D. Ladd, 43, of Van Wert for OVI following a traffic stop in the 300 block of W. Maple Ave.

Friday, January 24 – arrested Ted Clevenger in the 400 block of E. Main St. for violating a protection order.

Friday, January 24 – took a report for fraud in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Friday, January 24 – a disorderly conduct report was taken in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Saturday, January 25 – a burglary report was taken in the 200 block of E. Raymond St.

Saturday, January 25 – a welfare check was conducted on an individual at Pak-A-Sak on N. Washington St.

Saturday, January 25 – arrested Monte Irvin Allen for domestic violence and strangulation in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Saturday, January 25 – a theft was reported in the 800 block of Fox Rd.