VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/24/2025

Friday January 24, 2025

1:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

4:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

6:56 a.m. – Deputies along with Wren Fire, Willshire Fire, Convoy Fire and Ohio City Fire responded to a report of a structure fire on Schumm Road in Willshire Township. Van Wert County CERT responded to the scene to assist.

9:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to check an alarm.

10:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a motor vehicle crash. A 2023 Mack garbage truck, driven by Derek Schwab was traveling westbound on Wetzel Road. Unit One began slowing and was coming to stop when it was rear ended by a 2011 Ford Taurus driven by Conner Carmean. Carmean was driving with a suspended license and was cited and released from the scene.

11:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert Paulding County Line in Union Township for a report of cattle in the roadway.

11:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a complaint of a loose dog.

12:47 p.m. – Deputies took a report of a juvenile being unruly at a location on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.

1:38 p.m. – Deputies and Delphos Fire and EMS responded to an area of State Route 697 in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash. A 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Cadence Cook was eastbound on Ohio 697 and stopped at the stop sign at Spencerville Delphos Road, then turned south onto Spencerville Delphos Road and into the path of a 2021 GMC Sierra driven by Tony Rieman. No injuries were reported.

6:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pearson Road in Pleasant Township for a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

6:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

6:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Water Street in the Village of Willshire to check the welfare of a resident.

7:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of harassment.

7:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and the accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.