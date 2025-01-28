VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/25/2025

Saturday January 25, 2025

12:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township, no injuries were reported.

12:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gilliland Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a resident.

5:15 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to Road R23 in Putnam County for a report of a barn fire.

6:47 a.m. – Deputies along with Scott EMS responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Union Township for a report of a subject not breathing.

8:56 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on South Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject found unconscious.

10:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township to check the welfare of a resident.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from Saint Paul Church in Harrison Township to Woodland Cemetery in Pleasant Township.

1:37 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for having weapons under disability, a third degree felony. Fred Moore, 67, of Ridge Township is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:48 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS and Van Wert Police to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject in mental distress.

6:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy to assist with an unruly juvenile.

7:22 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Linden Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

9:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jones Hughes Road in York Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township.

10:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kings Church Road in Harrison Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

10:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a complaint of a dog bite.

11:51 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with chest pain.