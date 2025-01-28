VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/26/2025

Sunday January 26, 2025

1:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist.

1:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Union Township to check a report of a suspicious vehicle.

2:23 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

7:04 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.

3:22 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a structure fire. Wren Fire, Willshire Fire, and Van Wert County CERT responded to assist.

4:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Giffin Road in Hoaglin Township to standby as a peace officer.

5:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Snyder Road in Liberty Township.

6:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a loose aggressive dog.

11:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police.

11:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.