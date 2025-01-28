VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/27/2025

Monday January 27, 2025

12:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 697 in Washington Township to check the welfare of a resident.

2:51 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a residence on Guilford Road in York Township for a subject who was ill.

5:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to check ana abandoned 911 call.

10:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the report of an injured deer.

3:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Clayton Road in Willshire Township for a report of a loose dog.

5:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of neglect.

7:56 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on East Fifth Street in the City of Delphos for a subject who was ill.

9:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township to contact a resident for Defiance County.

9:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of domestic violence.

9:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a report of a low hanging utility line.