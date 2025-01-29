VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/28/2025

Tuesday January 28, 2025

4:26 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject not feeling well.

7:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Pancake Road in Harrison Township for a subject who was confused about her location.

8:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Water Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

10:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dutch John Road in Union Township for a report of domestic violence.

12:18 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident on station to take possession of a bag containing an assortment of narcotics and paraphernalia that was found at a residence on Pearson Road in Pleasant Township.

1:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia for a report of domestic violence.

2:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Hospital Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:23 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a subject who had fallen and passed out.

7:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of trespassing.