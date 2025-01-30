VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/29/2025

Wednesday January 29, 2025

2:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

2:38 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Vision Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject with an injured arm.

3:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Ohio 49 in Tully Township.

6:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Harrison Center Road in Harrison Township for a report of an injured deer in the roadway.

6:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 49 in Willshire Township for a report of a barrel in the roadway.

6:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

8:10 a.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Ohio 81 in Jennings Township for a subject reported as being unresponsive.

12:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:57 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

5:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Union Township for a report of domestic violence.

6:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of a go-cart running around the village.

7:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area o f State Road in Ridge Township for a report of four drones in the area.

7:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of trespassing.

8:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Ohio City Road in Willshire Township for a report of drones in the area.

8:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

9:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Ohio Indiana State Line in Tully Township for a report of drones in the area.

9:19 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a commercial fire alarm at a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township.

9:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for an odor investigation.

10:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of drones in the area.