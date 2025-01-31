VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/30/2025

Thursday January 30, 2025

9:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to the Common Pleas Court to assist the Probation Office.

10:08 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on John Brown Road for a subject having an allergic reaction.

12:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:14 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a subject who had fallen.

2:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

2:33 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.

2:51 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.

4:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the resident with a search of the property.

7:58 p.m. – Deputies along with Grover Hill Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Doner Road in Jackson Township. A 2004 Ford Taurus driven by Alexander Sherer traveling southbound on Doner Rd near Hessian Rd and failed to stop at the stop sign and continued into the ditch. The car had disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Hague Towing. Sherer was transported to the Van Wert Hospital by Grover Hill EMS.

8:26 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Van Wert Mercer County Line Road in Willshire Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.

8:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

8:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Blaine Street in the Village of Scott for a motor vehicle crash. A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Dominik Batt of Paulding was eastbound on Blaine Street near house number 12452 in Scott, when struck a parked motor vehicle on the roadside. No injuries were reported.

9:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.