Pastors to retire…

Pastor Jim Burns and his wife, Coletta are retiring from full time ministry after serving the Liberty Baptist Church congregation in Van Wert for 29 years.

The Burns’s have been involved in ministry for 49 years. Many of the local residence of northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana have become acquainted with Pastor Burns through his 26 years of broadcasting “Something to Think About,” which is a one minute daily encouragement challenge on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.

“We would like to thank the Liberty Baptist Church family and all of our northwest Ohio friends for your love, prayers and support for these nearly three decades, the Coletta’s stated.

Their last Sunday at Liberty Baptist Church will be February 23. After that, they plan to move to Kansas to be closer to their family.

Liberty Baptist Church is hosting a come-and-go retirement/going away party from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at the church, 501 E. Third Street, Van Wert.