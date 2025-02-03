Van Wert Police blotter 1/27-2/2/25

Van Wert Police

Monday, January 27 – a report was made in reference to a domestic incident in the 200 block of S. Wayne St.

Monday, January 27 – arrested Hayden Marsee in the 200 block of S. Wayne St. for persistent disorderly conduct.

Tuesday, January 28 – officers responded to a dead on arrival in the 800 block of George St.

Tuesday, January 28 – arrested Chad W. Diltz, 48, of Van Wert on multiple warrants, obstructing official business and possession of drug abuse instruments following an incident on Daniel St. near Elson Ave.

Tuesday, January 28 – the police department handled a miscellaneous incident in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, January 29 – a domestic violence/strangulation incident was reported in the 200 block of S. Vine St.

Wednesday, January 29 – a resident in the 100 block of S. Lynn St. requested to speak with an officer about a possible CPO violation.

Thursday, January 30 – a protection order violation report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, January 30 – the police department handled a miscellaneous incident in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Friday, January 31 – criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of W. Maple St.

Saturday, February 1 – a disorderly conduct report was taken in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Saturday, February 1 – arrested Dzeneta Reckovic for menacing in the 400 block of E. Main St.

Saturday, February 1 – officers conducted a welfare check in the 700 block of S. Tyler St.

Satuday, February 1 – disorderly conduct was reported in the 700 block of W. Ervin Rd.

Sunday, February 2 – a telecommunications harassment report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.