VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/31/2025

Friday January 31, 2025

7:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:38 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject who had fallen.

7:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

7:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Colwell Road in Union Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

8:27 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Gilliland Road in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:33 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty walking.

10:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Second Street in the City of Delphos to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Line Road in Tully Township for a complaint of a loose dog.

2:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in York Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

6:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rhoades Mill Road in Liberty Township for a report of an open door.

8:21 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on East Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject having difficulty breathing.

9:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of George Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.