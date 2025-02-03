VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/1/25

Saturday February 1, 2025

12:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an are of Willshire Ohio City Road in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

12:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of an injured dog in the roadway.

3:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway.

3:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

4:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of a drone.

4:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of a drone.

7:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on German Church Road in Harrison Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Christopher Crossing in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

10:19 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

10:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

11:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on German Church Road in Harrison Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Convoy IOOF Cemetery in Tully Township.

1:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on a location on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of harassment.

1:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dillion Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of dirt bikes on the roadway.

2:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of threats.

5:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mentzer Drive in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a loose dog.

6:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on White Road in Willshire Township for a report of breaking and entering to a barn.

7:51 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a subject who had fallen.

8:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a vehicle blocking the roadway.

9:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Tully Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:39 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Fox Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.

9:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a report of suspicious activity.