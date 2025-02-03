VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/2/2025

Sunday February 2, 2025

12:21 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

12:35 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a report of a car fire.

1:43 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township for a subject not feeling well.

Victoria Bannister

8:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Augustine Road in Liberty Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado had significant front and side damage. The operator had no idea where she left the roadway, nor where the accident occurred. The driver, Stephanie Morris of Ohio City admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the collision, however, does not believe she was impaired. She left the scene and called the Sheriff’s Office hours after the collision. Several attempts were made to locate the area of the collision but were unsuccessful at the time of this report. Morris stated she was not injured in the collision. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Superior Collision.

9:27 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia for a subject being unresponsive.

11:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a parking complaint.

1:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Horn Road in Tully Township to contact a resident for Defiance County.

2:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of a loose dog.

3:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Feasby Wisener Road in Union Township for a report of an injured dog.

4:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Mason Street in the Village of Middle Point to check an abandoned 911 call.

4:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a civil dispute.

5:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a stranded motorist.

5:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a civil dispute.

8:16 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a subject who had fallen.

8:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile remains missing. Victoria Mae Bannister, 16, white female, 5’6”, 120 pounds with brown shoulder length hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing ripped jeans and left with a backpack. She frequents locations in Auglaize and Shelby counties.