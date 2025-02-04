VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/3/2025

Monday February 3, 2025

3:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

4:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township for s report of a disabled vehicle.

5:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

5:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township no injuries were reported.

5:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Vine Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

6:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

7:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township to remove debris from the roadway.

10:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a report of criminal damaging and criminal trespassing.

11:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township to remove debris from the roadway.

3:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Keplar Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township to standby as a peace officer.

7:05 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject having a seizure.

8:06 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a residence on Griswold Street in the Village of Middle Point for an odor investigation.

8:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a report of suspicious activity.