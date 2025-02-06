VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/5/2025

Wednesday February 5, 2025

8:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a private property vehicle crash.

8:32 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Adam C. Stripe, 47, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:10 a.m. – Deputies took a report from a resident ref a complaint of harassment that took place at a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

10:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a golf cart being stolen. The golf cart was located and returned.

10:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Convoy to check several abandoned 911 calls.

11:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Allingham Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

12:20 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:16 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on McConahay Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.

2:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Boyd Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:16 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

3:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Clime Street in the City of Delphos for a report of a loose dog.

3:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township to standby as a peace officer.

6:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gamble Road in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

7:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Liberty Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a resident.

9:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Monticello Spencerville Road in Jennings Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Nevon Polling of Jennings Township drove off the roadway striking a utility pole. No injuries were reported.

10:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.