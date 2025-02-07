VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/6/2025

Thursday February 6, 2025

5:16 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a subject not feeling well.

7:17 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on South Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

7:24 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

7:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

10:04 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a rapid heart rate.

10:12 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Oak Lane in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

10:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township to assist a utility company with traffic control.

11:45 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the IOOF Cemetery in Tully Township.

1:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on U.S. 127 in Liberty Township.

2:15 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for domestic violence and strangulation, both third degree felonies. Joshua D. Sargent, 43, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for involuntary manslaughter, a first degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a second degree felony, and possession of fentanyl, a fourth degree felony. April A. Diltz ,46, had been located by the Van Wert City Police and is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a resident.

4:52 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Probation Violation. Emily Suzanne Apple, 38, of Paulding is being held at the Van Wert Correctional Facility.

6:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Clime Street in the City of Delphos for a complaint of a loose dog.