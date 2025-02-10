Van Wert Police blotter 2/2-2/8/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, February 2 – a parking ticket was issued in the 100 block of Balyeat Ave.

Sunday, February 2 – arrested Donald Lewis on a probation violation holder.

Sunday, February 2 – arrested Joshua Sargent in the 600 block of Congress St. for domestic violence and strangulation.

Monday, February 3 – a breaking and entering report was taken in the 1100 block of N. Washington St.

Monday, February 3 – arrested Andrew Soakie, 45, on an outstanding warrant issued by Auglaize County Municipal Court.

Monday, February 3 – an accident was reported in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Monday, February 3 – arrested Landen W. Pratt, 21, of Van Wert on an outstanding warrant while in the 200 block of Burt St.

Tuesday, February 4 – officers conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of N. Washington St.

Tuesday, February 4 – a telecommunications harassment report was taken in the 300 block of Middle St.

Wednesday, February 5 – a junk motor vehicle was removed from the roadway in the 200 block of Spencer Drive.

Thursday, February 6 – a criminal damaging report was taken for an incident that occurred in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Thursday, February 6 – a drug investigation was initiated after an officer spoke with someone in the 1000 block of Allingham St.

Thursday, February 6 – arrested April Ann Diltz, 46, on an outstanding felony warrant while in the 800 block of Fox Rd.

Thursday, February 6 – charged a boy, 12, with criminal damaging while in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Friday, February 7 – a domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Race St.

Friday, February 7 – police and EMS were dispatched to the 100 block of N. Wall St. for someone inured by a sword.

Saturday, February 8 – a traffic stop was conducted on E. Sycamore St. at Tyler St. During the stop, the driver was arrested for no operator’s license and drugs were located in the vehicle.

Saturday, February 8 – disorderly conduct was reported in the 100 block of S. Wall St.

Saturday, February 8 – menacing was reported in the 700 block of S. Shannon St.

Saturday, February 8 – a drug investigation was initiated after a traffic stop near N. Shannon St. and W. Jackson St.