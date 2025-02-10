VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/7/2025
Friday February 7, 2025
1:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Heller Road in Harrison Township for a report of a suspicious drone.
1:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Heller Road in Harrison Township for a report of a suspicious drone.
1:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Convoy for a report of a suspicious drone.
3:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Walnut Grove Church Road in Liberty Township for a report of a suspicious drone.
4:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a trespassing.
4:34 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject had fallen.
8:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to check the welfare of a motorist.
11:00 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.
3:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 118 in the City of Van Wert for a private property motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.
5:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.
7:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township for a report of a suspicious drone.
7:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of a suspicious drone.
8:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.
9:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
11:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia to check an abandoned 911 call.
