VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/8/2025

Saturday February 8, 2025

12:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert police.

6:02 a.m. – Deputies along with Convoy EMS responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Union Township for a report of a deceased subject. No foul play is suspected.

7:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City.

9:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to ana rea of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of reckless driving.

11:00 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location on Vision Drive in the City of Van Wert for a report of an equipment fire inside a structure.

12:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in York Township for a report of hunters trespassing.

12:42 p.m. – Deputies along with Scott EMS responded to a residence on Washington Street in the Village of Scott for a report of a deceased subject. No foul play is suspected.

1:56 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

2:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a motor vehicle crash on private property, no injuries were reported.

4:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a juveniles being unruly.

8:21 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. CERT responded to the scene to assist with traffic control.

9:01 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to an area of West Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of an odor of gas.

9:25 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Kreischer Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.

9:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of reckless driving.

10:15 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Pettit Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

11:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.