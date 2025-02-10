VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/9/2025

Sunday February 9, 2025

12:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a report of a suspicious subject.

2:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Colwell Road in Union Township to check a report of a disabled vehicle.

4:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

5:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

5:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of a loose dog.

11:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a report of a utility pole leaning into the roadway.

2:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

3:29 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from the Village of Wren for a complaint of theft on Washington Street.

4:21 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Ridge Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

8:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township attempting to locate a vehicle for Mercer County.

11:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Willshire Road in Liberty Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.