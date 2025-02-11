Critter Control serving entire region

VW independent staff/submitted information

LIMA — Critter Control, billed as the nation’s largest nuisance wildlife removal company, has opened a franchise location in Lima.

Owned and operated by Ohio native Jason Noon, the new location will serve west central Ohio, including Allen, Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Logan, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Shelby, Van Wert and Wyandot counties.

Established in 1983, Critter Control is a nuisance wildlife removal service that prioritizes the humane removal of animals from homes and yards.

Critter Control of Lima is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents in need of a home inspection or wildlife removal should contact the Lima Critter Control location at 419.210.1764 or https://www.crittercontrol.com/office-finder/ohio/lima/.