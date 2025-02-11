VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/10/2025

Monday February 10, 2025

9:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Doner Road in Jackson Township to deliver papers for the Van Wert Police Department .

10:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire to standby as a peace officer.

11:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

12:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Harrison Township to assist Adams County Indiana in searching for a vehicle involved in a hit skip crash.

12:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Central Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Willshire Township for a complaint with a civil issue.

2:30 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a subject with a rapid heart rate.

3:05 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Convoy on a complaint of theft.

4:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of juveniles on the Willshire Quarry.

6:42 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with flu symptoms.

7:06 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Center Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was weak.

7:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia to standby as a peace officer.

8:24 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with chest pain.