VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/11/2025

Tuesday February 11, 2025

4:02 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Burk School Road in Liberty Township for a subject who was ill.

4:41 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Champaign Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was ill.

6:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:00 a.m. – Deputies served two warrants issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. The first for non-support of dependents is a fifth degree felony was to Eugene S. Shultz, 47, of Lima. The second warrant was for theft, a fourth degree felony to Eric Seth Pedemonti, 34, of Van Wert. Both men were returned to the Allen County, Ohio, Jail.

8:15 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Carpenter Road in Washington Township for a subject who had fallen.

8:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jonestown Western Road in York Township to standby as a peace officer.

1:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mckinley Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

2:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for non-support of dependents, a fifth degree felony. Amber Leeann Baker, 35, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:32 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having chest pain.

2:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Waller Road in Tully Township for a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

3:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township to remove debris from the roadway.

3:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elson Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a stray dog.

6:32 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for Failure to Comply. Ryan L. Schaadt, 40, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:32 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for menacing, a fourth degree misdemeanor. Nathaniel M. Ginter, 27, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.