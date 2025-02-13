VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/12/2025

Wednesday February 12, 2025

1:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled semi-truck in the roadway.

2:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ries Road in York Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

8:01 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on U.S. 30 in Paulding County for a subject having an anxiety attack.

9:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a stranded resident.

9:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Spieles Road in Washington Township for a complaint of two stray dogs.

11:16 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with chest pain.

11:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Keplar Street in the City of Van Wert for two stray dogs.

12:04 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township for a subject who had fallen.

1:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Giffin Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a low hanging utility line.

1:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to look for a subject from Auglaize County who may have been in mental distress. The subject was later located in the City of Van Wert.

1340 hrs. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a complaint of harassment.

1347 hrs. – Deputies took a report of an unruly juvenile at a location on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.

3:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2017 Ford Taurus driven by Brent Bollenbaugh of Scott was northbound on John Brown Road at Union Pleasant Road. His car slid on ice that was covering the roadway, went left of center and then off the left side of the roadway. The car then struck the guardrail with the left side of the carr, then went off the roadway to the right and hit the roadside ditch and then went out into a field about 100 yards where it came to rest. No injuries were reported.

3:19 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Suthoff Street in the City of Delphos for a subject who was not feeling well.

6:07 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with abdominal pain.

6:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2014 Ram 1500 driven by Keagan A. Farris of Hoaglin Township was northbound on Middle Point Wetzel Road south of Convoy Road and lost control on the ice and went off the right side of the roadway striking and breaking a utility pole. No injuries were reported.

9:11 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to an area of Pancake Road in Harrison Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.