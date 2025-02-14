VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/13/2025

Thursday February 13, 2025

1:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township for a report of suspicious activity.

5:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Jackson Township for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

9:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Thorn Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of four loose dogs.

10:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township to contact a resident for Lima Memorial Hospital.

11:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

1:34 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Front Street in Willshire Township for a complaint of fraud.

3:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Peter Collins Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of a stray dog.

3:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Van Wert County Courthouse to assist the adult parole officer.

4:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Becker Road in Jennings Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a parking complaint.

4:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Becker Road in Jennings Township for a report of an overturned semi-truck. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

4:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brodnix Road in York Township to check the welfare of a juvenile.

5:27 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Payne Road in Tully Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

5:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on State Street in the Village of Willshire. A 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Travis Lichtensteiger had just pulled out of an alleyway and was traveling Eastbound on Walcott Street. A 2011 Ford F150 driven by Ronald Christner was in a parking spot on the south side of the pulled out of the parking spot and struck Lichtensteiger’s truck on the passenger side. Both vehicles had minor damage. None of the occupants in either vehicle sustained any injuries.

7:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of German Church Road in Harrison Township for a report of a suspicious drone.

10:39 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Elm Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who confused and falling.

10:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

11:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Walnut Grove Church Road in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

11:46 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject on a complaint of criminal damage that had occurred in Liberty Township.