Van Wert Police blotter 2/9-2/15/25

Sunday, February 9 – a report was made in reference to a runaway juvenile in the 300 block of Woodland Ave. The juvenile was later located and returned home.

Sunday, February 9 – a traffic stop was conducted in the 100 block of W. Sycamore St. at approximately 5:10 a.m. and the driver was arrested for OVI.

Sunday, February 9 – a disorderly conduct report was taken in the 400 block of Gordon Ave.

Monday, February 10 – a boy, 12, was charged with assault in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Tuesday, February 11 – a welfare check was conducted in the 600 block of N. Market St.

Wednesday, February 12 – arrested Dwaynes D. Daymell of Syracuse, New York, for theft in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Wednesday, February 12 – officers assisted the St. Marys Police Department with a distraught male in the City of Van Wert.

Wednesday, February 12 – a welfare check was conducted in the 100 block of S. John Brown Rd.

Thursday, February 13 – took a report of criminal damaging that occurred in the 100 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, February 13 – arrested Caleb Mech for domestic violence in the 400 block of W. Jackson St.

Friday, February 14 – a fraud report was taken in the 700 block of Virginia Ave.

Saturday, February 15 – a criminal mischief report was taken in the 200 block of S. Wall St.