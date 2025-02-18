VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/14/2025

Friday February 14, 2025

12:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a complaint of harassment.

5:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

6:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a disabled occupied vehicle.

11:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a loose dog.

11:42 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Convoy for a complaint of identity fraud.

12:55 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject in reference to fraudulent activity.

3:39 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

4:10 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject ref a possible hit skip crash that occurred on Piqua Road in Willshire Township.

6:29 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject ref to a hit skip crash that had occurred on private property in the Village of Elgin.

7:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.