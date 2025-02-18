VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/15/2025

Saturday February 15, 2025

1:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point to contact a resident for Lima Memorial.

9:34 a.m. – Deputies took a report of criminal trespassing at a location on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City.

10:21 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township for a subject who had fallen.

3:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township to standby as a peace officer.

3:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Crawford Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Tully Township for a report of suspicious activity.

7:50 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with chest pain.

9:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to standby as a peace officer.

11:03 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on West Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject with abdominal pain