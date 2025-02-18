VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/16/2025

Sunday February 16, 2025

12:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

2:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

2:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

3:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

6:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Union Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

11:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of loose dogs.

2:02 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

2:11 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on East Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject not feeling well.

2:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a complaint of trespassing.

3:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Schumm Road in Willshire Township for a report of a ATV and motorcycle being reckless and damaging property.

3:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 709 in Liberty Township to check and abandoned 911 call.

5:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 118 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2017 Dodge Caravan Driven by Thomas Lloyd, was northbound on Ohio 118 near Van Wert Willshire Rd. when the vehicle moved to the right side of the roadway for an oncoming snowplow. Lloyd lost control of the vehicle leaving the right side of the roadway and struck a mailbox before coming back onto the roadway. There were no injuries reported.

5:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Vision Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:05 p.m.- Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

7:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Tully Township for a report of a vehicle off the roadway.

7:51 p..m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of domestic violence. Shyla Marie McCann, 34, of Pleasant Township was charges with first degree misdemeanor domestic violence. She was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a resident.