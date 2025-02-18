VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/17/2025

Monday February 17, 2025

5:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of George Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

5:52 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who had fallen.

6:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Front Street in Willshire Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Jefferson Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township to check the welfare of residents.

11:24 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who fell.

12:37 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

2:40 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Jennings Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Jamie Kill was heading westbound on Wren Landeck near the address of 21626 Wren Landeck. Kill’s truck then hit a patch of ice and went off the south side of the road striking a power line pole and mailbox. Kill was treated at the scene.

5:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gilliland Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a resident.

5:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:36 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Erie Street in the City of Delphos for a subject who had fallen.

5:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a domestic dispute.

6:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Giffin Road in Hoaglin Township to check an open line 911 call.

7:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gatsby Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

8:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a loose dog.

8:49 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Harrison Township for a subject with flu symptoms.

9:48 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Bonnewitz Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of theft that occurred on Boroff Road in Ridge Township.