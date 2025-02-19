VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/18/2025
Tuesday February 18, 2025
3:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.
10:26 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a from the City of Van Wert on a complaint of theft that took place on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township.
11:00 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Daniel Charles Lee Vibbert, 34, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
11:10 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.
11:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
12:29 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Baker Road in Ridge Township for a subject who fell.
12:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Monticello Spencerville Road in Jennings Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
3:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of criminal trespassing.
7:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Collins Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
10:34 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.
POSTED: 02/19/25 at 8:25 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement