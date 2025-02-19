VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/18/2025

Tuesday February 18, 2025

3:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

10:26 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a from the City of Van Wert on a complaint of theft that took place on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township.

11:00 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Daniel Charles Lee Vibbert, 34, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:10 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

11:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:29 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Baker Road in Ridge Township for a subject who fell.

12:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Monticello Spencerville Road in Jennings Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

3:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of criminal trespassing.

7:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Collins Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:34 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.