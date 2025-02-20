VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/19/2025

Wednesday February 19, 2025

12:13 a.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Louth Road in Jennings Township for a subject who fell.

1:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire to contact a resident for the Van Wert City Police Department.

3:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to an are of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

7:55 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with flu symptoms.

9:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Walcot Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a civil dispute.

1:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

1:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81in York Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

1:44 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a residential fire alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

4:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Front Street in Willshire Township for a parking complaint.

5:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check an open line 911 call.