Church offering 2 Ash Wednesday services

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — St John Lutheran (Hopewell) Church is offering a pair of Ash Wednesday services for the community this year.

The first service will be held at 9 a.m. on Ash Wednesday, March 5. This will provide those who prefer to not drive at night or who may have an evening conflict to attend an Ash Wednesday service during the day. Both the Distribution of Ashes and Holy Communion will be offered to those who wish to participate.

The second service will be held at 7 pm.. on Ash Wednesday. Distribution of Ashes and Holy Communion will be made available that evening as well.

The church hopes you may find one of these services meaningful and easy to attend. St John Hopewell is located at 9009 Oregon Road, south of Rockford (corner of Ohio 118 and Oregon Road) with Pastor Adam Poe serving the congregation.