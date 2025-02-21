VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/20/2025

Thursday February 20, 2025

12:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

2:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Front Street in the Village of Wren for a report of a burglary.

4:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Main Street in the Village of Ohio City to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.

9:48 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a report of a loose dog.

2:01 p.m. – Delphos Fire and EMS responded to report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 66 in Washington Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

2:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township. A vehicle was reported to have slid off the roadway and struck a utility pole. No injuries were reported.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of several vehicles off the roadway between Ohio 81 and the Van Wert Mercer County Line Road. No injuries were reported.

4:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Washington Township to assist with a juvenile being unruly.

5:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township to remove debris from the roadway.

6:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Converse Roselm Road in Jennings Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

7:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Liberty Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

9:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to standby as a peace officer.

11:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Schumm Road in Willshire Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.