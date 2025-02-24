Van Wert Police blotter 2/16-2/23/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, February 16 – a traffic stop was initiated on W. Ervin Rd. near S. Shannon St. The driver was later arrested for OVI.

Sunday, February 16 – a burglary was reported in the 700 block of S. Tyler St.

Monday, February 17 – a report was made in reference to a possible menacing incident in the 700 block of George St.

Monday, February 17 – officers responded to a miscellaneous incident in the 1100 block of Gatsby Blvd.

Wednesday, February 19 – a welfare check was conducted in the 400 block of E. Sycamore St.

Wednesday, February 19 – Daniel C. Vibbert, 34, of Ohio City was arrested on an outstanding warrant while in the 200 block of N. Washington St.

Thursday, February 20 – a theft was reported at Rural King.

Thursday, February 20 – police were called to the 10000 block of Ohio 118 for a disorderly conduct incident.

Thursday, February 20 – officers took a theft report in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Friday, February 21 – arrested Joseph Charles Skiba II, 42, of Lima for OVI, obstructing official business, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, along with other miscellaneous traffic offenses as the result of a traffic stop in the 400 block of S. Wayne St.

Saturday, February 22 – a parking ticket was issued in the 300 block of S. Cherry St.

Sunday, February 23 – a juvenile was reported missing in the 600 block of N. Washington St.