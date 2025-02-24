VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/21/2025

Friday February 21, 2025

7:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

8:02 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a complaint of a civil dispute.

8:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire to standby as a peace officer.

8:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a noise disturbance.

9:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

11:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a truck in the ditch.

1:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to ana rea of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.

2:07 p.m. – Deputies along with Scott Fire responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township for a report of a car fire.

2:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Union Township for a complaint of a loose dog.

3:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Griswold Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of harassment.

3:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in Pleasant Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

3:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

4:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kensler Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of a loose dog causing damage.

7:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:35 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with left arm pain.

8:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious drone.

9:31 p.m. – Deputies took control of a loose dog that was found in the area of South Avenue in the City of Van Wert.

9:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Fronthingham Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.