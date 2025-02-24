VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/22/2025

Saturday February 22, 2025

1:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

8:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Crawford Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:52 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with abdominal pain.

1:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a vehicle off the roadway.

6:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire to check an open line 911 call.

7:19 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to an area of Lincoln Highway and Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

8:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Richey Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:54 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in the Village of Willshire for a subject who was lethargic.