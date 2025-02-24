VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/23/2025

Sunday February 23, 2025

4:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia to assist with an unruly juvenile.

7:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township.

8:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township attempting to locate a missing juvenile from the City of Van Wert.

8:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Burris Road in Liberty Township for a report of a civil dispute.

12:51 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Sunrise Court in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

1:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy for a parking complaint.

5:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to assist with a juvenile being unruly.

9:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a dog, no injuries were reported.