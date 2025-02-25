VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/24/2025

Monday February 24, 2025

1:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

9:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to remove debris from the roadway.

11:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Burris Road in Liberty Township to stand by as a peace officer.

11:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Koch Road in Liberty Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

3:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Burris Road in Liberty Township to standby as a peace officer.

6:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shawnee Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.