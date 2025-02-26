OC Dollar General to host grand opening

VW independent staff/submitted information

OHIO CITY — Dollar General’s newest store, at 403 S. Shane St. in Ohio City is now open and to celebrate, a grand opening event will be held at 8a.m. Saturday, March 1. It will include $10 complimentary gift cards to the first 50 adult customers and DG tote bags to the first 100 customers.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of our new Ohio City store provides positive economic growth for the community through the creation of new jobs and career growth opportunities, increased accessibility to affordable products, the generation of tax revenue and access to Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “As part of our mission of Serving Others, we look forward to being a strong business partner and good neighbor, as well as welcoming customers to our new store.”

Dollar General plans to create new jobs in the Ohio City community as the store is expected to employ approximately 6-10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store. Dollar General provides employees with competitive wages, training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees. Interested candidates can review and apply for available positions here.

Furthermore, DG strives to be a good neighbor and is committed to the communities it calls home, evidenced by support of literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The addition of the Ohio City store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $254 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 21.8 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.

Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app.