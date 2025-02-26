VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/25/2025
Tuesday February 25, 2025
8:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a deer in the roadway.
9:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Maple Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.
9:43 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Tumbleson Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with chest pain.
9:00 a.m.- Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to assist the Adult Parole Authority Officer.
11:07 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Main Street in the Village of Venedocia on a complaint of trespassing.
11:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a stranded subject.
2:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
3:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
3:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Union Township to check an open line 911 call.
4:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.
5:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of trespassing.
5:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a domestic dispute.
5:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.
6:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.
6:36 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Tully Township for a report of a possible motor vehicle crash. No accident was located.
7:47 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on East Fifth Street in the City of Delphos for a subject with altered mental status.
7:57 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject having medical complications.
9:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second degree felony; possession of fentanyl related compound, a fifth degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony, and possession of heroin, fifth degree felony. Kevin E. Krick, 62, of Van Wert had been located by authorities in Tennessee and transported back to Van Wert.
9:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a loose dog.
10:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Union Township for a report of a vehicle being stolen. The vehicle was reported to be a 1996 Red GMC pickup truck.
