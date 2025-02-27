VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/26/2025

Wednesday February 26, 2025

7:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township.

9:40 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

11:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

11:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to Edgewood Park on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of trespassing.

2:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a juvenile.

3:21 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 116 in Ridge Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

4:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Union Township for a complaint of identity theft.

11:04 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on West South Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject with back pain.