VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/27/2025

Thursday February 27, 2025

1:47 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with low oxygen level.

7:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. It is believed that an unknown semi-truck was southbound on Ohio 118 and made a left hand turn onto Cooper Road, it is believed the trailer ran over the stop sign.

8:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

11:21 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having medical complications.

12:15 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject feeling lightheaded and dizzy.

12:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

1:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a report of a deceased subject. No foul play is suspected.

1:21 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of theft.

2:11 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

2:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of criminal damage.

3:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Hospital Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:29 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on South Franklin Street in the City of Delphos for a subject who had fallen.

4:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm at a location on Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township.

5:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist a stranded motorist.

6:07 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Tumbleson Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.