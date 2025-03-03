Ash Wednesday service in Convoy

Submitted information

CONVOY — Come and worship at the Convoy Methodist Church for the Ash Wednesday worship service at 7 p.m. Wednesday March 5, in the church sanctuary.

Ash Wednesday is a day of reflection and repentance from sin and the application of a cross of ashes being an outward sign to those around us. The service will include a sermon entitled “Where Your Treasure Is,” scripture lesson from Matthew 6:1-6 and 16-22, Holy Communion and applying of ashes will be offered to those who wish to participate during the service.

Each year, Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a 40-day season (not counting Sundays) focusing on repentance, prayer, fasting, reflection, and celebration.

The church is located at the corner of N. Main and Sycamore St. in Convoy. Pastor Bill Thomas will officiate, with Linda Holden as organist.