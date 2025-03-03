VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/28/2025

Friday February 28, 2025

12:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

2:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of suspicious activity.

3:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Kings Church Road in Harrison Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

3:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a report of a drone in the area.

4:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of suspicious activity.

6:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Ridge Township to check an open line 911 call.

7:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in Willshire Township for a report of a loose dog.

11:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

12:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Harrison Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

1:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Union Township for a report of two loose dogs.

1:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on George Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a resident.

2:03 p.m.- Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

2:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a report of theft.

2:37 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Ambrose Drive in the City of Delphos for a subject with high blood pressure.

3:11 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a complaint of a civil dispute.

4:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Burris Road in Liberty Township for a civil dispute.

5:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in Willshire Township for a report of a stray dog.

5:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of harassment.

6:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of a low hanging utility line.

6:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township.

7:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

8:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:30 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township for a carbon monoxide alarm.

10:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of a calf in the roadway.

11:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a domestic dispute. Nicholas Charles Conner, 32, of Convoy was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.