VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/1/2025

Saturday March 1, 2025

3:24 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Walnut Grove Church Road in Willshire Township for a medical alarm.

4:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of breaking and entering.

8:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a hit skip motor vehicle crash. A unknown vehicle appeared to possibly be trying to turn around in a drive and struck a building causing damage and then left the drive causing yard and landscape damage. The vehicle left the scene.

8:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of criminal trespassing and criminal mischief.

11:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township to stand by as a peace officer.

12:06 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from State Street in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of harassment.

5:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of breaking and entering. Daniel D. Green, 49, of Willshire was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. Green was charged with drug paraphernalia, a fourth degree felony, and breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony.

2:36 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

3:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Harrison Willshire Road in Willshire Township for a report of trespassing.

4:48 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject who had fallen.

5:47 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren for a subject having gastrointestinal complications.

7:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

11:33 p.m. – Deputies and Grover Hill EMS responded to a location on Ohio 637 for a report of a subject possibly having medical emergency.