VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/2/2025

Sunday March 2, 2025

7:59 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a medical alarm.

11:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Plum Street in the Village of Venedocia for a report of a domestic dispute.

2:29 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Shaner Road in Tully Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

2:33 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

2:37 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a residence on Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township for a report of a vehicle fire.

4:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township to assist with a juvenile being unruly.

7:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the report of an open door.

11:26 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject traveling on U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a complaint of harassment.

11:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Green Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a loose dog.